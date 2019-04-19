Dolphins need Charles Harris to deliver this year

Getty Images

As the Dolphins look to a future built on draft picks, it would help if they were getting production from some of the high picks already on the roster.

Specifically, they need 2017 first-rounder Charles Harris to do more in his third season.

With Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch and William Hayes all gone, Harris is the closest thing to an established pass-rusher on the roster. But he has just three sacks in two seasons, so it’s hard to know how much they can fairly expect.

“[The new coaches] are excited to work with Charles because they had said that they liked him previously when they had seen him coming out of college at Missouri. They’re going to work with him. They think that they can do some things to help him,” Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Whenever you change schemes and coaches, there always is going to be some misfit pieces. “The one good thing we love about Brian [Flores] is in New England he found a way to getting guys to play better. Hopefully, that’s the case here.”

Harris said he was stressing “patience” with his game, but that’s easier to say than practice. He’s also adjusting to a new role, and playing as a stand-up linebacker at times in a hybrid defense might be a better fit for him.

“He’s got size, he’s got speed, he’s got athleticism, he plays hard, does a lot of things that we like as a staff,” Flores said. “He’s an interesting player on our team. I’m excited to work with him.”

He’d be more excited if the Dolphins finally saw a return on their investment.