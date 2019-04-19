Falcons bring back Ra’Shede Hageman

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman’s second chance in the NFL will come with the same team that gave him his first chance.

Hageman was released by the Falcons in September 2017 after a domestic violence arrest and has been out of the league since then. He worked out for the Falcons recently and the team will be bringing him back for the 2019 season.

“As an organization, we believe in opportunities when people take responsibility for their actions and are committed to change,” General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We believe Ra’Shede understands that his conduct was wrong and has learned from his mistakes. He has met the obligations of the court in his prior matters and worked hard over the last two years including community service, intensive course work and rehab. That said, we understand the seriousness of his actions, and he knows we will not tolerate abusive behavior in any form.”

Hageman served a six-game suspension for the domestic violence incident and reportedly faces a two-game suspension for a DWI arrest.

Hageman was a 2014 second-round pick by the Falcons and had 62 tackles and four sacks in 44 games with Atlanta during his first stint with the team.