Golden Tate likes having more time to learn the offense

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate expects this offseason’s change of teams to go more smoothly than the transition he had to make last season.

Tate was traded from the Lions to the Eagles in the middle of the 2018 season and had to learn the offense with limited practice time before he was expected to make contributions on the field. Tate wound up catching 30 passes for 278 yards in eight regular season games and had seven catches for 64 yards in two playoff outings.

Signing with the Giants last month leaves Tate with a much longer period to get the offense down and he thinks that will work out to his benefit.

“I have a lot of confidence in my ability and what I can bring to a team,” Tate said, via NJ.com. “I think I’m in a better situation here, because I have an entire offseason to learn the offense. I’m not hitting the ground running in the middle of the week having to prepare to play Sunday. It’s kind of a different scenario this time around.”

Tate had four straight seasons of at least 90 catches before last year, so there’s good reason for him to be confident about what he can do in an offense he knows well. The Giants’ hopes for their passing game will rely heavily on Tate meeting his expectations.