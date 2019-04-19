Jaguars may use drones to hold shade over stands on sunny days

Getty Images

The Jaguars are talking about getting creative to make fans more comfortable during hot and sunny home games.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he’s seen proposals to use drone-powered “artificial clouds” that may be used over stadiums in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, carrying shades over stadiums and casting large shadows onto the fans to make the seating areas cooler. Khan would like to see if he can do it in Jacksonville as well.

“It’s very futuristic but it could be very cost-effective only on the days you need it,” Khan said, via First Coast News. “I don’t know how feasible it is, but as an engineer when I saw it I thought boy that would work very well for us.”

It is unclear whether the technology has ever actually been deployed anywhere, or whether it is just an idea. There are obvious questions about noise and safety that would have to be answered. But Khan is open to trying something new.