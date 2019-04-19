Jaguars owner: “All of our weaknesses have been addressed”

Getty Images

The Jaguars haven’t made that many moves of significance this offseason, other than dumping quarterback Blake Bortles and replacing him with Nick Foles.

That was enough to fill them with confidence.

Via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said during yesterday’s state of the team press conference that he was optimistic about their future and that “all of our weaknesses have been addressed.”

Khan was polite enough to say nice things about Bortles, but clearly relishes having a guy with big-game experience.

“I’m still a Blake fan,” Khan said. “He’s a great guy. I think he did his best, and a year ago we had great results. To us, we wanted it to work out. I’m sure that so did Blake.

“We have to move on and [Foles] was the best one out there. I can tell you this, categorically, that as soon as the season was over, our dream was to get Nick Foles for all the different reasons that have been elaborated.”

Bortles was able to stay out of the way in 2017, playing well enough to allow their defense to carry them to the AFC Championship Game. Foles, with a Super Bowl MVP on his resume, may be able to do more than that, or at least be an active participant in any winning the Jaguars do.