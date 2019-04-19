Joe Haden: We’re right in it when the season starts

Getty Images

The Steelers found out their schedule for the 2019 season on Wednesday night and they’ll be in a high-profile spot right off the bat.

They’ll be in New England for the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, so the first look at their post-Antonio Brown offense will come against a Patriots team that will be kicking off a title defense. They’ll move on to host the Seahawks the next week and Steelers cornerback Joe Haden knows that the team will have to be sharp right off the bat.

“We have to make sure when we go into camp that we are prepared for something serious when we get started,” Haden said, via the team’s website. “When the season starts we are right in it. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we just have to be ready.”

The Steelers host the Ravens in Week Five and then travel to face the Chargers the next week, so they have four 2018 playoff teams in their first six games and one of the other games is another trip to California to meet the 49ers. A bye in Week Seven will provide a chance to reflect on how they handled that opening stretch.