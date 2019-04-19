JoeJuan Williams and Darrell Henderson will attend second day of draft

Getty Images

The NFL announced earlier this month that 23 players will be in attendance for the first night of the draft and there’s a chance that some of those players may also be there on Friday night if things don’t break their way.

If there are any holdovers in the green room, they’ll be joined by a couple of new additions to the list of attendees. Gil Brandt of NFL Media announced that former Memphis running back Darrell Henderson and former Vanderbilt cornerback JoeJuan Williams will be in Nashville for the second night of the draft.

Having a couple of players with local ties makes sense and both are generally projected to be picked in the second or third rounds, although there’s always a chance that some team could upset the plans by taking one of them off the board in the first round.

Williams is a tall corner at 6’4″, but any team picking will have to feel that his size makes up for less than ideal speed for the position. Henderson is eight inches shorter than Williams and made a lot of big plays on offense and as a kickoff returner while at Memphis.