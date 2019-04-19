Josh Jacobs loses H-O-R-S-E to Frank Reich

Getty Images

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs visited the Eagles, Ravens and Colts.

He seemed to enjoy his trip to Indianapolis most.

“The Colts’ [visit] was definitely fun because I played basketball with [Frank Reich] and [Nick Sirianni],” Jacobs said on Ian Rapoport’s podcast, via the Indianapolis Star.

The Colts’ head coach and offensive coordinator held their own against Jacobs.

“This is the crazy thing, both of them beat me in a game of H-O-R-S-E, but I beat both of them in a 3-point contest,” Jacobs said. “I was missing all the simple buckets they were making. They were playing old-man basketball.”

Accustomed to sharing a backfield, Jacobs would seem to fit the Colts, who have starter Marlon Mack and backups Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Jacobs finished third on his team in carries last season, with 120 carries for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns.