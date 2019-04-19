Keeping tabs on the fifth-year options for 2016 first-round draft picks

Getty Images

Twenty-nine players who were first-round draft picks in 2016 have fifth-year options for the 2020 season, and their teams must decide by May 3 whether to pick up those options. We’ll list each first-round pick here and the status of that option year.

The Patriots forfeited their first-round pick in 2016 because of DeflateGate, and two first-round picks from 2016 have already been released from their rookie contracts and therefore have no fifth-year option to pick up. Here’s how the fifth-year options look for the rest of that draft class:

1. Jared Goff, QB, Rams: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

2. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

3. Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas: The Cowboys have announced that they will pick up the option.

5. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville: The Jaguars have said Ramsey is going nowhere.

6. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

7. DeForest Buckner, DE, San Francisco: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

8. Jack Conklin, OT, Tennessee: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

9. Leonard Floyd, LB, Chicago: The Bears have announced that they will pick up the option.

10. Eli Apple, CB, New Orleans: The Saints traded for Apple and will have to decide whether to pick up his option. They probably will, given that he stepped in and became a starter last season.

11. Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Tampa Bay: Picking up the option would be a tough call for the Bucs after Hargreaves suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week One last year.

12. Sheldon Rankins, DT, New Orleans: Will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up.

13. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami: The Dolphins have announced that they will pick up the option.

14. Karl Joseph, S, Oakland: Jon Gruden has confirmed he plans to pick up the option.

15. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland: Has no option to pick up because he was released. He’s currently under contract to the Giants.

16. Taylor Decker, OT, Detroit: Lions G.M. Bob Quinn said at the March league meeting that he hadn’t decided whether to pick up the option.

17. Keanu Neal, S, Atlanta: The Falcons have confirmed that they will pick up the option.

18. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis: The Colts seem likely to pick up the option after Kelly started 12 regular-season games and both playoff games last season.

19. Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo: Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said in March that he hasn’t decided whether to pick up the option.

20. Darron Lee, LB, Jets: The Jets have considered trading Lee and seem unlikely to pick up his option.

21. Will Fuller, WR, Houston: Fuller has played well when available but missed most of last season and six games the year before, which might make the Texans concerned about the injury guarantee on his fifth-year option.

22. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington: The team has not said whether it will pick up Doctson’s option.

23. Laquon Treadwell, WR, Minnesota: Given his lack of production and the investment the Vikings have made in receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, it’s extremely unlikely the Vikings would pick up Treadwell’s option.

24. William Jackson, CB, Cincinnati: After starting all 16 games last year he appears likely to have his option picked up this year.

25. Artie Burns, CB, Pittsburgh: Although Burns is just 23 years old and may have his best years ahead of him, he seemed to decline last season and may not have played well enough to justify picking up his option.

26. Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver: Has no option to pick up because he was released. He’s currently a backup in Seattle.

27. Kenny Clark, DT, Green Bay: Clark is a starter and will likely have his option picked up.

28. Joshua Garnett, G, San Francisco: Garnett hasn’t started a game in either of the last two years and certainly won’t have his option picked up.

29. Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Arizona: Nkemdiche is coming off a torn ACL and hasn’t played well when healthy. He certainly won’t have his option picked up.

30. Vernon Butler, DT, Carolina: The Panthers are undecided on Butler’s option.

31. Germain Ifedi, OT Seattle: The Seahawks are currently undecided about whether to pick up his option.