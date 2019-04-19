Lawyers claim someone is trying to sell the Kraft video

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

One day after a judge slammed the door on a plan by prosecutors to release the secretly-recorded surveillance video that purports to show Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in sexual activities, lawyers filed paperwork alleging that someone is trying to sell the video.

Via CNN, attorneys representing two women accused of running a prostitution ring at a Florida spa contend that law enforcement has violated a court order by leaking the video. The motion cites a claim from TheBlast.com that it was “recently contacted by a party who claimed to have obtained portions” of the Kraft video.

“Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance,” the motion explains, “it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court’s Order.”

The motion seeks further “emergency intervention” by the court, but if someone is actually trying to sell the video, it’s possible that the video already has escaped the boundaries of law enforcement, falling into the hands of someone who isn’t trying to publicize the video as part of the scorched-earth litigation that has broken out between prosecutors and Kraft but who is simply trying to make some money.

Still, the fact that prosecutors seem hell bent on disclosing the video, if for no reason other than to embarrass Kraft, if seems inevitable that someone will find a way to do so, with his or her digital tracks sufficiently covered. With Kraft holding fast in his effort to secure a full exoneration, the vague threat/promise that the video will be made public is the only leverage that prosecutors still have.

That leverage will disappear if/when the video ever were released, or if/when Kraft adopts a “go ahead and release it” posture.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Lawyers claim someone is trying to sell the Kraft video

  1. How can Kraft be exonerated again? Will the two “masseuses” come forward and say they’re in a relationship with him? Will they explain that the $200 he gave them after his “massages” were to pay them back for lunch earlier that week?

  4. or if/when Kraft adopts a “go ahead and release it” posture.

    ———————————

    That ship sailed long ago. That would also assume that what is on the tape is merely embarassing and not damning.

    If the video is released and it shows what the prosecutors say it does, how does that weaken the prosecuters case? It doesn’t.

  5. rahavort says:
    April 19, 2019 at 10:22 am
    Are people THAT sick to where they WANT to see a video of a 77 year old getting a handy? Seriously?
    ______

    Nobody wants to see it for the substance of the video. Nobody. They want proof that he did what he did and then went scorched earth trying to lie and say he didn’t do what he did.

    Meanwhile he could have simply plead to a deal and swept this all under the rug by now.

  6. Well so long as the people trying to publicize the video are only motivated by money, who could possibly object?

  9. Nobody wants to see it, thus nobody is going to buy it. And the public release idea would get the prosecutors sued and cost the county millions. This isn’t a police dashcam video; it’s an private video that was apparently filmed illegally. By these prosecutors’ crazy logic somebody could be arrested for filming women with a hidden cam in a locker room and they would proceed to make the footage public if anybody asked for it.

  10. I’m no Patriots fan, but I have no interest in seeing any kind of video from that “massage parlor.” I don’t understand how these things get so drawn out. Surely it would have been better to pay some small fine and move along. Now it becomes a battle of egos to see who can “win.” How stupid.

  11. I am not a Kraft fan. But, the fact that people in law enforcement are going to such lengths the threaten Kraft about releasing the video and have now apparently intentionally leaked the video is troubling. No matter how much one may not like Kraft, anytime law enforcement acts to bully or blackmail anyone, we should all be concerned.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!