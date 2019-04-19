Looking back on the best quotes from Jerry Jones

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live co-host, Charean Williams, has covered the Cowboys for two of the three decades that Jerry Jones has owned the team. So we dedicated Friday’s draft to some of the more interesting things Jerry has said over the years.

Given that Jones’ Hall of Fame induction party celebrated his periodic misadventures with the English language, it was fair. And it was fun.

Six choices, three each, appear in the attached video. And for the best one ever, we have included the video and audio evidence, in their glory.

