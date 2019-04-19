Mack Wilson visited Chargers, Saints, Washington

Getty Images

If Alabama is going to tie the University of Miami’s record for most first-rounders, it needs linebacker Mack Wilson to go in the top 32 picks.

He visited the Chargers, the Saints and Washington, according to Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. Wilson had a private workout for New Orleans, too, though the Saints do not have a first-round pick.

At the Scouting Combine, Wilson had 19 formal interviews, including the Raiders, Rams and Steelers, and 10 informal interviews.

He made 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and seven pass breakups in his three seasons at Alabama.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs, safety Deionte Thompson and tight end Irv Smith Jr. are the other Crimson Tide players who are in the first round of various mock drafts.