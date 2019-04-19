One team apparently ranks Daniel Jones as top quarterback

Getty Images

The amount and order of the quarterbacks chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft will be the thing that scrambles most of the mock drafts.

And as we enter the final week, there’s still plenty of time for surprises.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, one team has Duke’s Daniel Jones ranked as the top quarterback on their board.

Of course, there’s always one in every crowd, and the idea that Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (or Missouri’s Drew Lock or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins) might not appeal to every team in the same way is reasonable.

Jones has the prototype size, and he’s been coached by one of the sharpest quarterback mentors in college football (coach David Cutcliffe).

Whether that means he’s drafted higher than anyone anticipates, or someone makes a move for him, lends another level of intrigue to a first round where consensus is hard to find.