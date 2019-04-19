Raiders still trusting some pre-Gruden executives to be in the draft room

Getty Images

When the Raiders sent home their scouting staff a week before the draft, it was a vote of no-confidence from coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock for the scouts, most of whom were hired when Reggie McKenzie was running the front office.

But Gruden and Mayock still have faith in some holdovers from the old regime. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Raiders have been telling other teams that if they want to call to talk about draft trades, they can contact Gruden, Mayock, Trey Scott from the player personnel department, Tom Delaney from the football operations department, or general counsel Dan Ventrelle.

Scott, Delaney and Ventrelle were all hired before Gruden returned to the Raiders last year, which indicates there are still at least some holdovers in the front office that Gruden feels he can trust.

After the draft, the Raiders are expected to make significant changes to their scouting department.