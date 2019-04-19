Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti donates $100,000 to Louisiana churches

Getty Images

Benjamin Watson’s call for help has been answered.

According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti donated $100,000 to help rebuild the three historically black churches which were burned in Louisiana.

Watson, who played two seasons for the Ravens, has been publicizing efforts to rebuild the three churches. A 21-year-old man now faces arson and hate crime charges.

“Thankful for his willingness to help others,” Watson tweeted about Bisciotti’s pledge.

The retired tight end has been pushing for donations, and a GoFundMe page for the churches has raised over $2 million so far. That’s a huge step in getting St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church rebuilt.