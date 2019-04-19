Report: Concerns about amount of stiffness in Bryce Love’s knee

April 19, 2019
Former Stanford running back Bryce Love hasn’t been able to work out for teams during the pre-draft process because he tore his ACL in his final college game and there are reportedly concerns about the knee beyond his recovery from that injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that teams are concerned about how stiff Love’s knee was when he went for a medical re-check in Indianapolis recently. The worry is that the stiffness will hinder Love’s ability to regain the movement and explosiveness he had while at his best in college.

Pelissero adds that another surgery is possible and the issue seems to cloud just how long it will be before Love is going to be ready to help a team at the NFL level.

Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry during the 2017 season, but his final year in college was much less productive even before Love was injured.

  1. After the situation the Rams are in with Todd Gurley this should come as no surprise.

  3. This is another case that highlights why some prospects sit out those last games, or don’t play as hard in that last year of eligibility. In your last game, you may have destroyed your chance at an NFL career and cost yourself millions.

    Bryce Love, even if fully healthy, wasn’t going to be a top pick or anything, but this guy cost himself money on his first contract with his fall in draft stock.

    I feel for the kid, hopefully he recovers and has a nice NFL career.

  4. Even with a Stanford degree, chances are he will never make the amount of money is his lifetime, that he would have, had he left college last year. And if he tore his knee on the NFL and never okayed again, he still could have gone back to college to get his degree, but with tens of millions in his account. Every guy with a 1st round grade should leave college as soon as he can to collect the NFL millions. That college degree will be there for you to go back and get whenever u ready.

