Report: Concerns about amount of stiffness in Bryce Love’s knee

Former Stanford running back Bryce Love hasn’t been able to work out for teams during the pre-draft process because he tore his ACL in his final college game and there are reportedly concerns about the knee beyond his recovery from that injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that teams are concerned about how stiff Love’s knee was when he went for a medical re-check in Indianapolis recently. The worry is that the stiffness will hinder Love’s ability to regain the movement and explosiveness he had while at his best in college.

Pelissero adds that another surgery is possible and the issue seems to cloud just how long it will be before Love is going to be ready to help a team at the NFL level.

Love ran for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry during the 2017 season, but his final year in college was much less productive even before Love was injured.