Report: Falcons, Julio Jones “not far apart” on new deal

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is not present for the start of the team’s offseason program. He presumably wants a new contract.

It appears that could happen sooner than later.

Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com tweeted that the Falcons and Jones are “not far apart on a new contract and a deal could be finalized in the next few weeks.”

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff has said the sides are in talks but wouldn’t put a timeline on getting a deal done.

The team adjusted his deal last year before training camp after Jones skipped the offseason program. He signed a five-year, $71.3 million extension in 2015, putting him under contract through the 2020 season.

Jones recently said he doesn’t care about being the league’s highest-paid wideout, but his $14.25 million annual average currently ranks 11th at the position.