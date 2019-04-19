Report: Jets “determined” to trade down

Getty Images

The Jets have the third overall pick and expect to have one of the top defensive players on the board. That doesn’t mean, though, they will stay put.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets seem “determined” to trade down.

While Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan has said several times he’s “open” to the idea, it appears instead he’s intent on selling the team’s first-rounder for additional picks. The Jets currently have only six selections and gave up their second-rounder this year to move up for Sam Darnold last year.

The Jets, in fact, gave up three third-round picks (as well as the sixth overall pick) in the trade with the Colts. Maccagnan would expect as much in return for the No. 3 choice this year.

To move down, though, the Jets have to find someone willing to trade up. Much depends on what the Cardinals do with the first overall choice, so it’s more likely the Jets could get a deal after Arizona’s pick is made rather than before the draft.