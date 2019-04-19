Report: Some teams have Montez Sweat off board because of heart condition

Getty Images

Doctors at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis diagnosed former Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat with a heart condition.

Word at the time was that the issue was “low-risk” and that Sweat would not need further testing or examination at a medical re-check. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the issue involving a first-round talent has still been discussed extensively by teams as they prepare their draft boards.

Per the report, there are no other players in the NFL with the same diagnosed condition as Sweat. There are players at high levels in other sports who have the same issue and have not seen it stop them from being on the field.

The latter information has some teams comfortable with drafting Sweat and taking the necessary precautions, including having a defibrillator on hand, to deal with any problems. There are reportedly other teams that don’t share that feeling, however, and they have taken Sweat off their boards.

Given Sweat’s impressive play in college and strong workouts this offseason, the doubts of those teams probably won’t leave him waiting too long to hear his name next week.