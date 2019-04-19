Seahawks undecided on Germain Ifedi’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Teams have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft and some have already made their call.

The Cowboys and Dolphins are using their respective options on running back Ezekiel Elliott and tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are not sure what they’ll do with tackle Germain Ifedi. General Manager John Schneider delivered that message to multiple reporters on Thursday.

Ifedi has started all 44 games he’s played since Seattle took him with the 31st overall pick. His rookie year was spent at right guard and he’s been at right tackle for most of the last two seasons.

Offensive line play has not been a major strength for the Seahawks for most of Ifedi’s time with the team and the fact that the team is hesitant to hold onto him at a time when good linemen are hard to find is a commentary on Ifedi’s role in those struggles.

The Seahawks didn’t make a first-round pick from 2013-2015, so this is their first option decision in some time. Defensive end Bruce Irvin was their 2012 first-round pick and they passed on exercising his option in 2015, which led to Irvin leaving for Oakland as a free agent the next year.