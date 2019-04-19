Seahawks want to extend Bobby Wagner, but worry about negotiations

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has decided to act as his own agent in upcoming contract extension talks.

The Seahawks hope it ends up better than in their past.

Former Seahawks Russell Okung and Richard Sherman went without representation when dealing with the team, and they are elsewhere now.

“I guess we are the team to do it with you know?’’ Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Negotiating, it’s not fun, you know what I mean? And anytime you do them with a player you are going to have those conversations that are very direct, very blunt, and it’s a process you have to go through.

“I look at it like it’s kind of like a necessary evil, . . . I’ve never been involved with anybody in 27 years of doing this where you come out of a negotiation and everybody feels like it just totally, ‘boy that was amazing’ you know what I mean? It never really happens that way.’’

Wagner has a year left on his current deal, and the team has expressed the requisite optimism about the process previously.