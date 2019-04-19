Stephon Gilmore: We’re coaching each other up right now

Getty Images

With Brian Flores now the head coach in Miami, Greg Schiano focusing on faith and family and several other members of last year’s defensive staff working elsewhere, safeties coach Steve Belichick is the only defensive assistant currently confirmed to be on this year’s staff.

Other coaches expected to fill out the staff have been mentioned, including former linebacker Jarod Mayo, but team’s offseason program is moving forward without any official word about who will be doing what. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore said that not knowing who the position coach will be isn’t stopping the team from being productive in this phase of their work.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in the secondary, so we all coach each other up, and we all make each other better,” Gilmore said, via MassLive.com. “We push each other, so no matter who’s coaching us, they’re going to put us in the position to make plays.”

Gilmore added that head coach Bill Belichick is “always involved” and that’s been a good thing for the Patriots over two decades that have seen plenty of others come and go without upsetting the apple cart.