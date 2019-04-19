Texans feel D’Onta Foreman’s “back in good shape”

Getty Images

Texans running back D'Onta Foreman tore his Achilles in November of his rookie season and it took more than a year for him to be deemed ready for a return to the active roster last December.

Foreman’s return to the roster led to an appearance in one regular season game and one playoff game. He lost a yard on seven carries in the regular season outing while also catching a touchdown pass and then ran once for three yards in the playoff loss to Indianapolis.

That basically added up to a lost season for Foreman, who showed promise as a complement to Lamar Miller in 2017 before his injury. On Thursday, General Manager Brian Gaine said the team is seeing signs of Foreman returning to that form.

“D’Onta, he’s come back in good shape,” Gaine said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He had an unfortunate situation. Very difficult injury to return from as it relates to the running back position, so we’re pleased with his progress. It looks like he has put in the time and the commitment to be ready to go when we got here, got back here for the first day of the offseason program. I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen, but there’s a lot of football left to be played, there’s a lot of offseason left to complete, but so far so good in terms of getting off on the right foot.”

The Texans didn’t re-sing Alfred Blue, which leaves Foreman, Buddy Howell and Josh Ferguson as the non-Miller running back options. That group could grow in the draft, but Foreman should get an extended opportunity to show he’s back to form even if that’s the case.