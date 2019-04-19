Todd Gurley happy to have Malcolm Brown back

Getty Images

The Rams lost C.J. Anderson, but they got Malcolm Brown back.

Los Angeles matched the offer sheet the running back signed with the Lions, ensuring his return as Todd Gurley‘s backup.

“I was happy. Malc’s my boy,” Gurley said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “I’m super happy he’s back, though — super happy. That’s my guy, so I’m happy for him.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said Gurley will remain the “focal point” of the offense. But General Manager Les Snead also has conceded this offseason that the Rams face a decision whether to continue with the workload Gurley has had in the past or “lessen that load.”

Gurley has averaged 326 touches per season over the past three seasons. He was slowed by a left knee injury last season, and Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reported Gurley has arthritis.

Brown averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 10.4 yards per reception last season before a season-ending clavicle injury in Week 13. That prompted the team to sign Anderson, who had 522 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in five games, including the postseason.

Now, Brown has his job back and could see more touches than he has in any of his first four seasons.

“Malcolm’s been doing what he’s been doing these last couple years,” Gurley said. “Even last year, even before he got hurt, he’s always been reliable. If I go out, he’s doing the exact same thing. If not, he can do it better. So Malc’s a great running back.”