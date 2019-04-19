XFL’s Houston franchise should try to hire Wade Phillips

Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, a bizarre back and forth unfolded on Twitter regarding whether former Oilers/Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher will be coaching the XFL’s Houston franchise. On Friday morning’s PFT Live, Charean Williams offered an intriguing alternative option, if Fisher and the XFL (who definitely have been talking) don’t reach a deal.

Wade Phillips.

The Rams defensive coordinator has the chops to be a head coach, but after three different stints in that role (and with the league skewing young when it comes to head coaches), a fourth NFL opportunity is unlikely. A first XFL opportunity could be compelling, especially if it were to happen in the city where his dad, Bum, became a local legend as coach of the Oilers.

The L.A. XFL franchise also has a vacancy, and as Charean mentioned during the show, Wade’s children and grandchildren live there. And maybe, if Wade were willing and the Rams and the XFL were cooperative, Phillips could work for the Rams and moonlight with the XFL, after the NFL season ends.

However it plays out, there are some intriguing options for the final two XFL coaching spots. And landing a guy like Wade Phillips would go a long way to giving a specific team, and the league in general, plenty of credibility and legitimacy.