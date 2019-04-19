Zac Taylor surprised Bengals don’t have a Thursday game

Getty Images

Zac Taylor will have to wait at least one more year to coach his first Thursday night game.

One of the quirks of the 2019 NFL schedule is that the Bengals have not been scheduled for any games on that night of the week. At a Friday press conference, Taylor acknowledged that players are unlikely to miss the short week that comes with such a game while also sharing his feeling that there are some good spots in the schedule for it.

“There’s good and bad with that,” Taylor said, via Cincinnati.com. “I’m surprised that we don’t have a Thursday game. Players don’t love it. But then you have a mini-bye after it. You can look at it from any standpoint. If you have it earlier in the season and you’re healthy, then you can probably play well and then you get a little breather there that weekend. It is difficult if you draw that Thursday game in November or December. You’re beat up and you’ve got key players that are hurt. Now that can be a big disadvantage.”

Taylor’s first regular season game in his new job will come in Seattle, which is generally a tough place for opposing teams to play. Taylor knows from his time with the Rams that it will be a challenging game, but that it’s an “exciting test” for a team that was “going to have to open with somebody.”