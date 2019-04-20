Ben Watson having second thoughts about retirement

Getty Images

Longtime NFL tight end Benjamin Watson might not be retiring after all.

Watson, who indicated at the end of last season that it would be his last, is thinking he might play this year after all, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A free agent who spent last season with the Saints, Watson would apparently play if he gets the right offer from the right team.

Watson, who has also played for the Patriots, Browns and Ravens, is 38 years old and was mostly a backup last year, but he’s one of the NFL’s most respected players and there are likely teams that think he’s the kind of veteran presence they’d like in their locker rooms.