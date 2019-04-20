Donovan McNabb sees next two years as critical for Carson Wentz

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles have gone all in with Carson Wentz, as expected. But expectations remain high for a team that won a Super Bowl two years ago and got surprisingly close to a return in 2018, without Wentz under center for the postseason run.

With the guy who won a Super Bowl and took the team surprisingly close to a return in 2018 now gone, the pressure falls on Wentz to deliver. A former Eagles quarterback who took the team to four straight NFC title games (and one Super Bowl) has an opinion regarding the leeway that the second pick in the 2016 draft should receive.

“I think in the next . . . two years or so he has to find a way to get . . .  out of the second round of the playoffs,” Donovan McNabb told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. McNabb said that, if Wentz doesn’t do that, the Eagles should consider their options at the position, pointing out that the success of Nick Foles “proves . . . that some people can get into that offense and be very successful.”

“If [Wentz] can’t get out of the second round they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,” McNabb said. “Staying healthy is very key in this league.”

Whether the Eagles share McNabb’s view isn’t known. The best evidence will come from whether, and when, Wentz gets a new contract. The Eagles undoubtedly will exercise his fifth-year option before the looming May 3 deadline. The bigger question is whether they’ll transform the remainder of his rookie deal into a long-term contract, or whether a year from now Wentz will be in the same position as the first two picks in 2015 (Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota), entering the option year with no commitment beyond it.

Plenty of Eagles fans remain skeptical of Wentz, and loyal to Foles. That same attitude apparently lurks in the locker room, given the leaks regarding Wentz (that weren’t decried by him as “fake news“) and the Jobu-style shrine that was built for Foles last season. If Wentz can’t stay healthy and/or can’t take the team to the same level of success that Foles did, maybe the long-term play for the franchise will be to resort to the drawing board, and look for a new franchise quarterback.

That said, Wentz has the ability to do everything Foles did, and more. The first key will be to stay healthy. The second key will be to operate within the confines of the offense, a burden that applies equally to Wentz and to the coaching staff, which can become sufficiently intoxicated by Wentz’s skills to stray from the plan. The third key will be having enough help around him to get the team to where it can go, and it can go very far with Wentz.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Donovan McNabb sees next two years as critical for Carson Wentz

  2. The injury history worries me a bit with Wentz, but assuming he can stay off IR, his performance has been solid overall when healthy and I think he’s going to remain strong… especially with a strong surrounding cast. Will miss Foles and wish him luck, but he wasn’t the long term QB answer.

  3. Carson needs to make sure he can play a full season. Donovan is completely wrong about moving on from Carson if the TEAM doesn’t go past the 2nd round of the playoffs.

  4. McNabb can become “sufficiently intoxicated” in trying to interpret the new overtime rules….

  5. >.“If [Wentz] can’t get out of the second round they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,”

    1. draft a QB

    2. over the next 4 years determine if he’s an excellent QB

    3. If just good, but not excellent, let him go and draft again

    4. spend 6 years looking for a QB who is above average, wish you still had the guy you let go 6 years ago, as you toil in last for many years

    5. go to step 1

  9. McNabb never fully-understood Philly. That’s fine, the majority doesn’t.
    But yeah, I guess if it doesn’t go well Carson will turn into a diva-alcoholic while overweight?

  10. Wentz’s health is a major concern. If 100% healthy, he is a franchise QB. We will see if he can get back to 100% and stay there.

    As for McNabb, who had durability issues as well a fragile psyche, the Eagles would probably have been better off moving on from him much sooner than they did. No one played tight in a big game more than Donovan J. McNabb. I re-watched Super Bowl 39 last year for the first time since watching it live, and the main thing that stuck out to me was how poorly McNabb played. That was a winnable game. Same with the NFC Championship games that McNabb always choked in. McNabb should shut his pie hole.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!