Former NFL running back, 49ers scout Reggie Cobb dies at 50

Getty Images

Reggie Cobb, a second-round draft pick in 1990 who would go on to become a scout, has died. He was 50.

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement released by the team. “Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile. For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning.”

Cobb spent four years with the Buccaneers, one with the Packers, one with the Jaguars, and one with the Jets. In 1992, Cobb had a career-high 1,171 rushing yards with Tampa Bay.

Cobb became a scout in 2001, working for Washington and the Buccaneers before joining the 49ers in 2009.

We extend our condolences to Cobb’s family, friends, colleagues, and teammates.