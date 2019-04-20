Frank Clark trade talk continues

Getty Images

We noted last weekend that there’s been talk around the NFL of the Seahawks trading defensive end Frank Clark. That talk seems to be getting louder as the draft approaches.

Multiple reports in recent days have said a Clark trade is possible. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bills and Jets are interested in acquiring Clark. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Seahawks will demand “at least a first0round pick.”

Getting a first-round pick would be a tall order. Clark is probably looking for something in the neighborhood of the five-year, $90 million contract defensive end Trey Flowers got from the Lions. A team giving up a first-round pick and paying Clark that kind of money would have to absolutely love him as a player.

Seahawks G.M. John Schneider has spoken recently about how he likes making draft trades. The Seahawks have just four picks in this year’s draft, and the right package of picks might be enough to make them part ways with Clark.