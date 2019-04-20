Gil Brandt: Daniel Jones and Peyton Manning “the same guy”

April 20, 2019
Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that some team has Duke quarterback Daniel Jones ranked first at his position on their draft board.

Because a Hall of Fame evaluator has compared him to one of the top quarterbacks of all time.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, veteran scout and SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst Gil Brandt gave Jones some of the highest praise possible.

“I. Love. Dan Jones,” Brandt said. “I have to say this carefully: When you watch him and you go back (20) years and watch Peyton Manning, you are watching the same guy. He’s athletic. He doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but neither did Peyton. Very smart.”

Some comparisons are natural, because of their similar builds and coaching (Duke coach David Cutcliffe was an early Manning mentor and still works with Eli Manning in the offseasons). But Brandt said that Jones began to stand out on his own in an environment that wasn’t always conducive to passing success.

“He had an opportunity to have a full scholarship to Princeton,” Brandt said of Jones. “He said, ‘No, I’m better [at football] than that. I want to walk-on at Duke.’ He completed 60 percent of his passes but they didn’t have any great receivers there to catch the ball.

“He had an unbelievable workout a month or so ago. A lot of people have turned to like him.”

And while a comparison to a future Hall of Famer might not be fair to any player, it’s clear Jones will be a first-rounder, as someone will definitely take a chance on a guy with so many valuable traits.

  1. Manning wasn’t athletic. He had pocket awareness. Manning was also a “no brainer” #1 pick. There’s a reason Gil is on the radio and not in a draft war room…

  2. Comparing Jones to P.Manning is comical unless you’re talking about fitting him for a suit, and to value a workout over actual performances is a great way to pick the wrong player in a draft. Taking Jones in the 1st round over the obvious abundance of quality dlineman, o lineman, wr/te & corners is a future regret for sure, but all means, have at him. My team won’t be drafting a qb in any round, so I’d love for any team to take Jones in the first while leaving real 1st rnd & 2nd round talent on the board.

  3. Gil Brandt is 86 yrs old. Full dementia has set in and his comments shouldn’t be given much credibility at this point.

    Gil did pluck Roger Staubach out of the 1964 draft. A 10th round future draft pick(Roger had to fufill his 4 yr Naval committment before entering the NFL)

    Gil Brandt was a great NFL talent evaluater in his day. Gil is from Milwaukee Wisconsin and I wish him well, but I don’t pay attention to anything he says anymore.

  5. I wouldnt mind taking a chance on him if the fins can trade down. At 13 theres too many other good players still available

  7. tonyzendejas says:
    April 20, 2019 at 9:53 am
    So Jones will finish his career with 9 playoff one-and-dones?
    ——————
    …and 2 Super Bowl rings! More than Rodgers, Farve, Marino, Esiason, Kelly, Rivers, etc. Best ever is Brady. Manning is right behind him!

  8. Comparing Jones to P.Manning is comical unless you’re talking about fitting him for a suit, and to value a workout over actual performances is a great way to pick the wrong player in a draft.
    ============================================
    Not sure I agree with the rest of what you wrote, but this I agree with strongly. Honestly I’ve never seen Daniel Jones play, but you should never draft a player based solely on his workout (or on combine performance). The workouts and the combine should confirm what you already know, not change your mind.

  11. Gil Brandt WAS a great talent evaluator for his time. He’s a nice guy, who’s on NFL Radio on a regular basis, but I trust the PFF guys and Collinsworth who study every throw and every play by each player. They are saying 2nd or 3rd round talent. Take out the first three weeks of last year’s season and he probably wouldn’t be more than a mid-round pick.

  12. The guy couldn’t even get a FOOTBALL scholarship at DUKE and he’s the same as Peyton Manning?

  16. ALL YOU PRO GUYS DON’T WATCH THE COLLEGE GAME. HE SINGLEHANDEDLY CARRIED A WEAK DUKE TEAM. BRADY WAS WHAT, A FIFTH ROUND PICK? TRY WATCHING SOME COLLEGE GAMES BEFORE Y’ALL SHOOT YOUR MOUTHS.

  18. dualprime says:
    April 20, 2019 at 10:10 am
    …and 2 Super Bowl rings! More than Rodgers, Farve, Marino, Esiason, Kelly, Rivers, etc. Best ever is Brady. Manning is right behind him!
    —————-
    Montana was the GOAT before Brady usurped him. Manning is in the top 5 but was carried to his 2nd title despite a terrible game (and worst ever season rating for an SB-winning QB) thanks to Wade’s D, and loads of HGH. Even in his earlier SB win, Mannings’ passer rating was a mere 81 – he always underperformed in the playoffs (unlike the likes of Brady and Montana).

  21. “ALL YOU PRO GUYS DON’T WATCH THE COLLEGE GAME.”

    =================

    Why are you yelling?😩

    I hope you do realize that people can watch both pro and college football. It is not a either or proposition.

  22. Gil Brandt might not be able to look at 500 players anymore, but he still knows how to evaluate the guys he looks at. I would take Gil’s opinion over 90% of the current NFL GM’s, and 99% of the current NFL scouts. That’s part of the reason one team has been able to win 6 super bowls recently.

  23. Apparently, Gil got the 4/20 celebration started early. Talk about a smokescreen. No disrespect to the HOF legend but I feel that this evaluation is a little half baked.

  25. Too little value is placed on intelligence. Dim wits with loads of talent are still dim wits and there’s no way to fix it.

  27. So you’re saying he’s going to get drafted by a team that plays in a dome, spends every draft pick on offense and the commissioner is going make sure they rewrite the rules to favor him? Oh and then when he gets married his pregnant wife is going to order a ton of HgH and say it was for her but he’s secretly going to eat it like gummy bears after he realizes his arm couldn’t out throw a 7th grader in a long ball competition?

  28. Even with their alleged similarities, the one HUGE difference that cant be denied… Peyton played for Tennessee – in the SEC. Duke doesnt play in the SEC.

    Thats considerably higher level College competition to compare “how similar” they played in college

