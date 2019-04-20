Glazer: League discussed making field larger

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
The ongoing discussions regarding player safety have led to a wide range of creative ideas for minimizing major impacts on the playing field. Last month, a new possibility landed on the table: Making the playing field larger.

Jay Glazer explains in his weekly Q&A for TheAthletic.com that the prospect of lengthening and widening the field “was brought up in player safety discussion this year at the owners meetings.”

“It was brought up, the players have gotten bigger, faster, stronger, and the field hasn’t gotten any bigger,” Glazer writes. “I don’t see anything changing but this is the first year I actually heard about that.”

From high school on up (and at some lower levels of the sport), the field remains 100 by 53 yards. But the players at the highest level of football indeed continue to get bigger, faster, stronger.

Making the field larger could be problematic in stadiums where the current playing surface barely fits as it is, and it likewise could make for awkward transitions in stadiums that also host college and high-school football games, like Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. It also could reduce scoring, requiring longer drives before a team gets into the end zone or field-goal range.

Here’s a possibility suggested by MDS for, as a practical matter, making the field a little larger: Change the requirement that a receiver get two feet inbounds to one foot, like the college and high-school rule. Bringing back the force-out rule would have a similar effect, allowing passes to be regarded as complete if the player would have gotten two feet (or one foot) down but for a shove from a defender.

11 responses to “Glazer: League discussed making field larger

  2. That’s a dumb idea. Players would still be in close proximity because they would still be around the line of scrimmage. And from a historical perspective, it would skew all the records, so you would basically have to start a whole new record book, especially if the field is longer.

  3. Don’t see how making the field larger makes it safer. Players aren’t colliding because it’s too crowded.

  4. Wouldn’t making the field larger give safeties and other DBs more of a running start to collide with a WR? Almost like making every pass play similar to kickoff coverage? Also more space would mean a better advantage to an already overpowered offense since everyone is spread out one on one?

  5. Play your home games in Canada or just move there permanent. Another dumb ideal from a total idiot owner!

  6. A Canadian football field is 110 yards × 65 yards. 150 yards total. The end zones are 20 yards long.

    Just one of many reasons no one watches the CFL.

  7. Hey, just turn the NFL into a soccer league and they will be playing the world’s most popular sport.

    And America will sleep! It’s a great game. Keep it as close to the way it is as possible.

  8. One foot for a catch does nothing for player safety. All it does is give another advantage to the offense. If you want to reduce collisions, eliminate receivers crossing routes within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

  9. Owners need to stick to cashing checks and leave the football ideas to the professionals. Eventually the fans need to push back otherwise more bad ideas will stick.

  10. Widening the hash marks would allow a bigger window on the weak side of the line. This would open op weak side plays for the faster smaller teams. But the bigger/stronger teams will then just run their plays to the strong side anyway. So THOSE plays would have MORE heavy collision plays.

    No matter how you do the math, if the rules allow running blocking & tackling… with all these big mean men – they gonna get hurt.

