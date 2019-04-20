Jared Goff says of contract: “Not on my mind at all”

Getty Images

The Rams are in no apparent rush to start contract talks with quarterback Jared Goff.

Likewise, he’s not ready to start talking about them either.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams quarterback said his future riches are not anything he’s thinking about at the moment.

“Not on my mind at all,” Goff said. “I know the deal and understand that I hired an agent for that reason, and things always work out. You continue to play well, it will work itself out.”

Goff’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and the Rams will almost certainly kick the can down the road with the fifth-year option to cover 2020. But while the Eagles are already discussing how and when to commit to Carson Wentz, the Rams haven’t started the process with Goff.

While the conventional wisdom is that they eventually will extend him because that’s what teams with incumbent quarterbacks always do, coach Sean McVay’s quarterback-whisperer reputation might make them at least think about the possibility and/or wisdom of playing wait-and-see with Goff.