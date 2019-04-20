Jim Irsay buys John Lennon’s piano

Getty Images

One of the benefits of being a billionaire is having money to burn on discretionary purchases. Colts owner Jim Irsay does precisely that from time to time. Via TMZ.com, Irsay recently plunked down $718,750 for John Lennon’s piano.

(Unless, of course, the piano belonged not to John Lennon the musician but Jon Lennon the periodontist.)

Fortunately for Irsay, it appears to be the real thing, used by Lennon to write songs for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, one of the Beatles’ best-known albums. The piano reportedly comes with a plaque that declares, “On this piano was written: A Day in the Life, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, Good Morning, Good Morning, Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite, and many others. John Lennon. 1971.”

Irsay possesses other musical artifacts. Which arguably is the next best thing to possessing actual musical talent.