Keanu Neal back lifting with teammates

Falcons safety Keanu Neal made it through only 37 defensive snaps last season before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Neal is working his way back, now lifting with his teammates in the offseason program, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He and the Falcons have not put a timetable on his return, but he is expected back in time for the season opener.

The Falcons will pick up the fifth-year option on Neal’s contract for 2020.

He has 220 tackles, eight forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups and an interception in 31 career games.