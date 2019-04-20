Last year Jaguars seemed fine with Jalen Ramsey missing workouts

Getty Images

One of the odd things about Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin complaining about Jalen Ramsey‘s absence from voluntary offseason workouts is that Ramsey also missed voluntary workouts, and the team seemed fine with it.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said last year that Ramsey was working out with his dad, and defensive coordinator Todd Wash said the team had no concern about Ramsey returning in shape.

″One thing that you do not have to worry about is Jalen working,″ Wash said last year. ″I am not worried about him coming back not being in shape. That is the last thing from our mind. We know with Jalen, how he prepares, when he comes back he is going to be ready to go.”

If there were no concerns last year, but Coughlin felt the need to say something and Ramsey felt the need to respond this year, what has changed?

One difference is that a year ago, the Jaguars were coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance and Ramsey was coming off a great season. This year, the Jaguars are coming off a 5-11 season and Ramsey didn’t play as well.

Another difference may be contractual: Ramsey is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, and he said late last year that he was ready for a new contract. Coughlin may think Ramsey is too focused on his contract and not focused enough on getting himself ready, while Ramsey may think that if the Jaguars aren’t going to show him the money, he has no reason to do voluntary work.