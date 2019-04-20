Mayock’s daughter to scouts: Don’t take it personally, he doesn’t trust anyone

Getty Images

In the wake of Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden sending the scouts home to keep them from leaking any information about the team’s draft board, Mayock’s daughter says that’s par for the course for her very secretive dad.

Leigh Mayock has previously told the story about how she was dining with her father, and he had his draft notebook with him. When he used the restroom, he brought the notebook rather than leaving it with her.

“May I remind you he took his draft binder TO THE BATHROOM > leaving it with his own blood,” Leigh Mayock wrote. “Don’t take it personal scouties.”

Whether they’re taking it personally or not, these “scouties” are about to lose their jobs, and it’s easy to see why they wouldn’t feel good about the situation in Oakland. What will be telling is whether next year, when the Raiders are in Las Vegas, the draft is on their home turf, and the personnel staff will be made up of scouts brought in after Mayock was hired, the scouts are allowed in the draft room. If Mayock won’t even let his own staff of scouts in the room, that’s a sign of how private (or paranoid) he is. If the scouts have total access next year, that’s a sign that the issue was more about the scouts Mayock inherited.