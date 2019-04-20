Montez Sweat changes mind, will not attend draft

Getty Images

Despite initially committing to attend the draft, Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat will not be there.

Sweat told ESPN he will stay home and celebrate the occasion with his family.

“My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, Georgia,” Sweat said.

It’s fair to wonder whether another reason Sweat isn’t attending the draft is that he’s concerned about how far his stock might fall. Some teams have reportedly taken Sweat off their boards because of fears that his heart condition could make it unsafe for him to play.

Sweat turned in an outstanding performance at the Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded by a defensive lineman. He also had 22.5 sacks last season and was considered a sure high pick before recent speculation that the heart condition could hurt his draft stock.