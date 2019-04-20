Montez Sweat changes mind, will not attend draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Despite initially committing to attend the draft, Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat will not be there.

Sweat told ESPN he will stay home and celebrate the occasion with his family.

“My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, Georgia,” Sweat said.

It’s fair to wonder whether another reason Sweat isn’t attending the draft is that he’s concerned about how far his stock might fall. Some teams have reportedly taken Sweat off their boards because of fears that his heart condition could make it unsafe for him to play.

Sweat turned in an outstanding performance at the Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded by a defensive lineman. He also had 22.5 sacks last season and was considered a sure high pick before recent speculation that the heart condition could hurt his draft stock.

11 responses to “Montez Sweat changes mind, will not attend draft

  3. He is hearing he is going to slide. I wouldn’t want to sit there either if I was him.

    I would like it if he slides to 30 and the Packers take him with their 2nd first round pick.

    If at the end of night one of the draft the Packers have T.J. Hockenson and Montez Sweat I would be very happy.👏

    I am not concerned about a minor arrhythmia that doctors are not at all concerned about. If he slides to 30 he will just be more motivated to prove people wrong. He can prove’em wrong by terrorizing QB’s in the NFC North.

  4. Yeah, it’s a shameful thing, these guys hiding behind their families when the truth is they aren’t man enough to withstand the humiliation heaped on them by the tv network as the camera focuses on them and the pundits wag their tongues while they sit and squirm waiting to be picked after falling into the 2nd round. What a puss.

  6. Exactly the kind of player Belichick will take a flyer on if he falls to the bottom of the 1st round or early 2nd. Obvious big talent with minor health risk.

  7. Freefromwhatyouare, I would have no qualms about taking him at 12.
    His production in college, as well as his combine numbers are eye popping.

    The Packers brought this kid in for a look see, and if their doctors have given him the green light, I don’t see any reason to hold off on his selection.

    Even though, Green Bay did address their edge rushers to a degree in free agency, you can never have enough of them, and his kind of speed is something you can’t just coach up in an ordinary player.

  8. iowalion72 says:
    April 20, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    That was another Aaron Rodgers experience waiting to happen.

    —————————————————————————————–

    Worked out just fine for Rodgers and the Packers.

  9. That is what they all should do.

    Your family will be there and have been there for you.

    The NFL will toss you out like expired milk when you get too old or expensive.

  11. It’s funny to read the reactions to this story when you consider that when Dwayne Haskins said he was throwing a party for family and friends people commented about how he was running away from the draft yada yada yada.

    Quite frankly, these guys are allowed to do whatever they want to do. Would you rather go to New York and sit there like a some prize bull or be at home with friends and family. I’m surprised anyone would want to attend that circus sideshow. Personally I’d rather celebrate that moment with family and friends.

