Quinnen Williams a popular choice as the draft’s top overall prospect

With five days to go before the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, there’s no one consensus choice as the top player in this year’s class. But the name of Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a popular choice.

Longtime draft writer Bob McGinn polled 14 personnel people on their choice as the best player in this year’s draft, and Williams got six votes, the most of anyone.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Williams won the Outland Trophy last year as the best lineman in college football and is widely expected to be one of the first names called on Thursday night, although he hasn’t been mocked to Arizona with the first overall pick. Some see Williams going second overall to San Francisco.

The others receiving votes from McGinn’s panel of personnel people were Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa with three votes, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with two votes, and Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with one vote apiece.