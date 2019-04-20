Raiders’ schedule has the most travel miles, Jets’ schedule has the fewest

Getty Images

The NFL scheduling formula wasn’t kind to the Raiders but was very kind to the Jets.

The Raiders will travel more miles in 2019 than any other team, and the Jets will travel the fewest in the NFL. According to TheScore.com, the Raiders’ total travel distance in the regular season will be 35,308 miles, while the Jets will travel just 6,794 miles.

Oakland will play a “home” game more than 5,000 miles away in London, and also has road trips to Minnesota, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Houston, New York, Kansas City, Los Angeles and Denver.

The Jets, on the other hand, travel to New England, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Miami, Washington, Cincinnati, Baltimore and Buffalo.

West Coast teams travel the farthest, with the Rams, Chargers, Seahawks and 49ers rounding out the Top 5 in distance traveled. Teams in the Northeast travel the least, with the Giants second to the Jets and Buffalo, Washington and New England rounding out the Top 5.