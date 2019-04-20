Seahawks G.M. admits trading during draft is “kind of fun”

Getty Images

Whether they make a gigantic trade involving defensive end Frank Clark or not (and that seems to still be on the table), the Seahawks will almost certainly made a trade in the next week.

It’s what they do.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, General Manager John Schneider explained why he trades so much (23 deals involving draft picks in nine years in charge with coach Pete Carroll),

“It’s a challenge,” Schneider said, “but it’s exciting. It’s what we do. Our guys do a great job on draft of working our relationships around the league and then we’re trying to navigate where we’re going throughout the draft and targeting players and moving along.

“We don’t necessarily have to go [trade] down all the time. But it’s kind of fun.”

The Seahawks pick 21st overall in the first round, but they have just four picks at the moment. Their second-rounder lives in Houston as a result of the Duane Brown deal, their sixth-rounder in Green Bay from a Brett Hundley deal, and their seventh in Oakland for Shalom Luani.

They’ve traded their first-round pick for seven consecutive drafts, either for veteran players or to move down and collect more picks.

So as you fill in your mock drafts, use pencil when you get to 21.