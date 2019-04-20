Who will the 49ers take at No. 2?

Getty Images

If, as it appears, the Cardinals will take quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 draft, the next mystery becomes what will the 49ers do at No. 2?

Many think it’s not a mystery. Many think that the 49ers will take Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa. However, some in league circles believe that the extent to which the 49ers are allowing that perception to exist unchallenged could mean, in reality, that the 49ers are planning to do something else.

It’s an intriguing thought, especially in light of the recent reactions to Bosa’s social-media habits, and regarding the perceived upside of Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Chris Simms repeatedly has said that Williams is the best interior defensive line prospect Simms has ever studied, and Simms has studied prospects like Aaron Donald.

With the Rams enjoying the benefits of the disruption Donald causes even when he doesn’t land on the stat sheet (other than the Simms trademark-pending “F–kup The Play” metric), maybe the 49ers want an Aaron Donald of their own. Or maybe they want someone who loves Bosa to think that the only way to get Bosa will be to trade up to No. 2 with the 49ers — not to No. 3 with the Jets.

Two years ago, the 49ers picked up two extra third-round picks and an extra fourth-round pick by moving down just one spot in a trade with the Bears, still getting the guy they would have taken at No. 2. There’s a chance that the 49ers are holding out hope for a similar haul, which depending on how far they drop as a result of a trade could still allow them to emerge from the process with Quinnen Williams.

If an acceptable trade offer doesn’t arrive by Thursday night, it will be very interesting to see whether the 49ers go Bosa or Williams.