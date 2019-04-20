Will Cowboys, Dak Prescott find a middle ground?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT
When Cowboys COO Stephen Jones recently tried to make the case for quarterback Dak Prescott not being paid like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, a reasonable reaction may have been this: Does Dak Prescott actually want to be paid like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?

Maybe Dak does. After all, the recent elephant walk of quarterback contracts starting with Andrew Luck has resulted in the next guy one-upping the last guy, over and over again from Luck ($24.6 million) to Derek Carr ($25 million) to Matthew Stafford ($27 million) to Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) to Kirk Cousins ($28 million) to Matt Ryan ($30 million) to Rodgers ($33.5 million) to Wilson ($35 million).

If Dak wants to move to the front of the line, it’s not likely to happen any time soon, if ever. The Cowboys could instead pay Prescott $2 million this year before embarking on a franchise-tag dance that would be in the range of $25 million in 2020 and $30 million in 2021.

Actually, the target zone for the two sides should be that range of $25 million to $30 million. Accepting Jones’ implicit logic that Dak shouldn’t be paid like Rodgers and Wilson because they have Super Bowl wins, Prescott (who has a playoff win) should get more than Carr, Stafford, Garoppolo, and Cousins, because they have zero career playoff wins, combined.

If Prescott is willing to hold firm for $30 million or more, that could be a problem — especially if he’s also willing to go year to year. Come 2022, the Cowboys would be looking at a franchise tender north of $43 million, and that could be the point where Dak hits the open market.

It’s fair to ask what Dak would get if he were on the open market. Maybe the best play for the Cowboys would be to not tag Dak, to let him see what else is out there (or not out there), and then make a competitive offer. Given the endorsement money that Prescott can earn as the quarterback of America’s Team, he’d quite possibly realize after getting a glimpse of what’s behind Door No. 2 that remaining QB1 in Dallas makes the most sense.

12 responses to “Will Cowboys, Dak Prescott find a middle ground?

  1. Heads up there are 32 teams in the nfl. Enough with the cowgirls that haven’t done anything in twenty years.

  2. Just because the Cowboys pronounce themselves “America’s Team” and CBS promotes the idea doesn’t make it so. Most people I know despise them.

  8. Cowboys are just a trash organization. All the other 31 teams int he NFL would be trying to fairly compensate the kid after how cheap he is been paid to play for them the past few years. Only a Jones could mess this up. Absolutely pathetic organization and an even worse fanbase.

  10. The fact that people both love AND hate them is what makes them America’s Team. Everyone has an opinion on the Cowboys. You rarely see any one who doesn’t have an opinion on them. The Cowboys also have more games in the top 10 watched NFL games in history than all the other teams combined. That’s what makes them America’s Team and second place isn’t even close.

  12. Dak isn’t that good. He put up numbers when he had a lot around him.
    Just because “the position pays X” is not a reason to pay him X.
    If he holds firm and wants 30MM then I’d trade him for whatever they can get and draft a new QB.

    No need to tag him, trade him or let him walk (getting a 3rd round compensatory pick).

    He’s not worth 25MM either. Heavily overpaying a so-so QB means the team is harmed for several years. Its much easier to find a new QB at his level than at Russel Wilsons level.

