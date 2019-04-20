Window opens for annual substance-abuse testing

Getty Images

Good news, it’s 4/20. Bad news, it’s 4/20.

The International Day of Weed coincides, coincidentally or not, with the opening of the annual window for the once-per-year random drug test under the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Random PED testing can happen at any time, all year long. For recreational drugs, like marijuana, players not in the substance-abuse program get one test per year, and that’s it.

The key, given the possibility that it takes up to 30 days to clear evidence of marijuana use from the system, is to stop smoking by late March, and to refrain until the random substance-abuse test comes and goes.

For some players who use marijuana, that’s where the frustration will arise. The window remains open until early August, which means that the wait that begins on April 20 could last deep into the summer.

So be smart, NFL players who may be inclined to wake and bake or blaze and haze (I don’t know if that’s a thing, I just like the sound of it). If you’re not in the program, don’t inhale anything other than tobacco smoke until you expel urine into a cup for substance-abuse testing. Otherwise, you’ll run the risk of getting tested a lot more often than once per year.