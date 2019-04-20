Window opens for annual substance-abuse testing

Good news, it’s 4/20. Bad news, it’s 4/20.

The International Day of Weed coincides, coincidentally or not, with the opening of the annual window for the once-per-year random drug test under the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Random PED testing can happen at any time, all year long. For recreational drugs, like marijuana, players not in the substance-abuse program get one test per year, and that’s it.

The key, given the possibility that it takes up to 30 days to clear evidence of marijuana use from the system, is to stop smoking by late March, and to refrain until the random substance-abuse test comes and goes.

For some players who use marijuana, that’s where the frustration will arise. The window remains open until early August, which means that the wait that begins on April 20 could last deep into the summer.

So be smart, NFL players who may be inclined to wake and bake or blaze and haze (I don’t know if that’s a thing, I just like the sound of it). If you’re not in the program, don’t inhale anything other than tobacco smoke until you expel urine into a cup for substance-abuse testing. Otherwise, you’ll run the risk of getting tested a lot more often than once per year.

16 responses to “Window opens for annual substance-abuse testing

  3. The NFL makes it as easy a test to pass as possible. They tell you when the testing window starts, when it ends and once tested you won’t be re-tested. Shouldn’t be real hard to pass.

  6. You won’t see it universally legalized until they invent an accurate field test, enabling enforcement of driving impairment on a scale with alcohol. They’re close. Another roadblock is a very wealthy and influential liquor lobby. There are a lot of gray haired dyed in the wool politicians that get a ton of money from that lobby group. They don’t want competition with alcohol consumption for personal entertainment. That’s the truth.

  7. Whether you like it or not, the World Anti-Doping Agency clearly classifies weed as a PED. NFL treats it more as a recreational drug simply because if they tested it like a PED half the players would be banned, and the rest on strike. The simple fact is it artificially enhances sports training/recovery and decision/risk-taking, but comes with long-term mental health risks (these reasons are why WADA bans it). And is not legal in many states and the league has to have a common policy that covers all the teams’ states. The NFL doesn’t do enough.

  10. Use it as a bargaining chip. The union NEVER gives up anything without compensation first. Eliminate weed testing altogether in exchange for real practices that actually have the effect of making better football players conditioned to play rather than just a cognitive exercise/walkthrough for guys waiting for the next paycheck. 2-a-days in camp, pads, contact drills, practices on any day the coaching staff deems necessary should be allowed if the coach wants it. Mandate the day after a game as an off-day/recovery day for players. Keep the voluntary stuff voluntary. It can often show you who the leaders are.

  11. Have to love the people that live in their parents basement with the just legalize it argument. News flash employers will still test for it. Put down the video games , the hot pockets your mom made for you , stop eating your boogers and join the real world.

  12. @mz1394

    Most jobs today require just a pre employment screening. Random/monthly drug testing happens in federal jobs, trucking, or when you’re operating heavy machinery. Join the real world.

  15. I just hate it when the teacher gives me the answers but I still fail the test.
    It ain’t fair.

