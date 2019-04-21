Dave Gettleman: I like my resume so far

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman made the decisions to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham and not hold onto safety Landon Collins this offseason.

He’s heard the criticism of those moves and he’s heard doubts about his overall plan to build the team since he was hired in late 2017. It’s fair to say that Gettleman doesn’t think much of voices on the “outside looking in.”

Gettleman said he’s never seen a team win the Super Bowl with “a culture problem” and said that the Giants no longer have one as they head into the 2019 season. He said he’s been “intentional” with every move he’s made and pointed to his history as reason to believe he knows what he’s doing.

“I’ve been to seven Super Bowls,” Gettleman said to Steve Politi of NJ.com. “I feel very strongly that I know what it should look like, what it should smell like, what it should taste like. And, so, you can look at me and say, well, I either know what I’m doing or I’m a big fat rabbit’s foot. Neither one’s bad, right? I like my resume so far.”

Gettleman’s resume bought him the chance to do things his way with the Giants. The result of those efforts will either be his to crow about or reason for the Giants to find someone else to build their team in the years to come.