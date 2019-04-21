Drew Lock calls it “pretty cool” meeting John Elway

Getty Images

Drew Lock was 2 years old when John Elway retired, but the Missouri quarterback has a deep appreciation for what the Broncos General Manager accomplished as a player.

Elway became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, finishing his playing career as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Lock met with Elway during a pre-draft visit to the Broncos’ team facility.

“It was pretty unique,” Lock said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “It just came full circle where he played ball, he got recruited by the Broncos, played for the Broncos and did what he did there which was nothing short of outstanding. Now, he’s a part of that staff, trying to find another quarterback. For me to be up for that, for him to spend time with me sitting down watching film and having me install a play, just to have it come full circle where one of the better quarterbacks of all-time is now wanting me to play quarterback for him possibly, it was pretty cool.”

The Broncos traded for Joe Flacco, the team’s fifth starter since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, but they still could draft a quarterback with their first choice.