Joe Staley hasn’t talked to 49ers about a new contract

Getty Images

When 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said last December that he’d be back to play in 2019, he left open the possibility that it could be his final year in the NFL.

Staley is in the final year of his contract and said he’d make a decision about returning for a 14th season at some point in the future. It does not appear that he’s made it yet as he and the 49ers have not had any conversations about a new contract at this point.

Staley said his eyes are solely on the coming season.

“But I’ve made it very clear to everybody that I want to play as long as I can,” Staley said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “I still love the game, still feel like I can play at a high level. Still feel like I’m valued on the football team. I know it’s my last year under contract, but I’m not worried about that. I’m just going to go out there and try and do everything I can to help us win games with this team.”

Staley has started all 174 games he’s played since the 49ers picked him in the first round of the 2007 draft. For now, the only goal appears to be adding 16 more to that total.