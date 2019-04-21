Matthew Stafford’s wife home recovering from 12-hour surgery

Getty Images

The wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is home, recovering from a 12-hour brain surgery.

Kelly Stafford posted an update on Instagram on Sunday.

“This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “. . .I am home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know.”

The surgery was supposed to take six hours, but it was double that because the neurosurgeon discovered an “abnormal vein.”

Stafford revealed in January on Instagram that a Lions team doctor recommended an MRI of her brain after a bout of vertigo. Results of the test revealed a “tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves.”

The Lions expect Matthew Stafford to participate in the offseason program at some point. For now, he is with his wife.