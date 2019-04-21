Minkah Fitzpatrick embracing versatile role in Dolphins secondary

Getty Images

Early in the offseason, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said that he wanted to know whether he’d be at cornerback or safety in 2019 because it would impact his conditioning work.

While there’s been word that the Dolphins see Fitzpatrick as a safety for the long term, there hasn’t been a definitive answer about this season. Head coach Brian Flores said recently that Fitzpatrick can play anywhere and the 2018 first-round pick sounded less interested in knowing exactly where than he did a few months ago.

“The type of defense we’re projected to run, you have to be versatile,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Miami Herald. “You got to move around. I don’t think anyone in the secondary will be sitting in one spot. You could be in one spot in one game and in the next week, be in a different spot. No matter who you are, you have to move around, you have to cover guys in the slot, cover guys outside. It adds value to myself, to play different spots on the field. It adds value to me. It may be extremely tough and hard and taxing, but it’s worth it in the end. It’s worth it because you make more plays.”

After chatter about a possible move, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said last week that safety Reshad Jones will be on the roster this season. If that’s the case, Fitzpatrick may wind up playing more cornerback as T.J. McDonald is also on hand at safety in Miami.