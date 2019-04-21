Sean Lee: I had to find a way to come back and help in any way

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said after the season ended in Los Angeles that he needed time “to figure things out” regarding his future. It turns out, it didn’t take Lee long.

Although his return didn’t become official until he agreed to a restructured contract in March, Lee made his decision to play a 10th season long before that.

“After the season, some of the injury issues and frustration dealing with that, I needed to take a little time after the season to figure out where I was and what I wanted to do,” Lee said on 105.3 The Fan. “But literally it took me maybe four or five days where I’m like look at the type of team we have, some of these teammates are great friends of mine who I love coming to work with [and] look at the opportunity we have ahead of us. And I felt so blessed to be part of this organization, to have fans support us, support me. I said I had to find a way to come back to try to help in any way I can.”

The Cowboys are paying for Lee’s leadership as much as they are for his on-field contribution. Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith now are the team’s top linebackers, with Lee in a backup role.

Lee, 32, has not found a way to stay healthy, missing nine games last season and 51 in his career. But maybe seeing fewer snaps will help keep him out of the training room.